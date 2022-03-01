Central govt employees likely to get DA hike with 18 months arrears in one go

The Narendra Modi led government is expected to give dearness allowance (DA) arrears of 1.5 years or 18 months to the central government employees as a one-time settlement of Rs 2 lakh. The employees have been continuously demanding the withheld DA from January 2020 to June 2021.

The dearness allowance is expected to be increased by 3 percent to 34 percent which will be considered effective from January 1, 2022. According to Moneycontrol.com (Hindi) reports, the full salary will be paid to the employees in the month of March , which will also include DA arrears. These DA arrears will be for the salary of January and February.

While the labour union demands that one-time settlement of dearness allowance arrears should be done, Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council of JCM said the council has placed a demand from the government but no solution has been found so far. According to Moneycontrol.com sources, talks have been held with the cabinet secretary.

Earlier, a Zee Business report had quoted Mishra that the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. On the other hand, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears of the employees will be Rs 1,44,200 and 2,18,200 respectively. If the Union Cabinet gives a green signal to it, the central employees along with over 65 lakh pensioners will further enjoy the linked benefits.

Currently, central government employees are paid a Dearness Allowance of 31 percent. After a months-long freeze in the allowance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet in October 2021 had hiked dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 percent to 31 percent to benefit 47.14 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.