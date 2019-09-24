#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Central Civil Services Pension Rule, 1972: Centre amends 47-year-old provision to widen scope

Updated : September 24, 2019 09:06 AM IST

As per the amendment to Rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, the family of such government servants will get pension at enhanced rate of 50 percent of last pay drawn, for 10 years.
It's a good news for the kin of all central government employees, including central paramilitary forces.
The families of government servants who died before completion of service of seven years within 10 years before October 1, 2019 will also be eligible for family pension at enhanced rates with effect from October 1, 2019
