Central Civil Services Pension Rule, 1972: Centre amends 47-year-old provision to widen scope

The Centre has amended a 47-year-old pension rule of the central civil services to create the provision that the family of a government servant, who dies within seven years of joining the service, will also be eligible for pension.

As per the amendment to Rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, the family of such government servants will get pension at enhanced rate of 50 percent of last pay drawn, for 10 years.

The rule was amended by a gazette notification, dated September 19. The amendment would be effective from October 1, 2019, according to the notification.

Earlier, the rate of family pension in this category was 30 percent from the beginning and family pension at enhanced rate of 50 of last pay drawn was not payable to the family.

It's a good news for the kin of all central government employees, including central paramilitary forces.

The family pension was payable at enhanced rate of 50 percent of the pay last drawn for 10 years, if the government servant had rendered a continuous service of not less than seven years; thereafter the rate of family pension was 30 percent of the pay last drawn.

"The government felt that the need for family pension at enhanced rate is more in the case of a government servant who dies early in his career, as his pay at the initial phase of service is much less," the notification said.