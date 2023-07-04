CNBC TV18
Indirect tax body waives annual return filing requirement for turnover up to Rs 2 crore

By Parakh Sinha   | Anshul  Jul 4, 2023 1:42:17 PM IST (Updated)

The requirement of filing reconciliation statement in Form GSTR 9C by taxpayers with annual turnover up to Rs 5 crore has also been waived.

In order to reduce compliance burden of small taxpayers, the requirement for filing annual return in Form GSTR-9 has been waived for those with annual turnover up to Rs 2 crore, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) said in a tweet.

Additionally, the requirement of filing reconciliation statement in Form GSTR 9C by taxpayers with annual turnover up to Rs 5 crore has been waived.
