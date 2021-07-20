CBDT extends deadline for filing foreign remittance tax forms to August 15; details here

The new income tax portal is still not functioning at its full capacity, with glitches and bugs not yet entirely fixed. Considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had decided that individuals can submit Forms 15CA/15CB in physical format to authorised representatives. The CBDT has extended the date of submission till August 15 from the earlier July 15. The new income tax portal, which was launched on June 7, has faced numerous bugs and glitches since the very beginning. The website maker, Infosys, was even called by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to an urgent meeting regarding the status of the portal. However, problems remain. Forms 15CA/15CB are required to be filled under the current tax laws by taxpayers who are paying remittance to foreign residents or companies. The CBDT has allowed taxpayers to submit these documents in manual format to authorised dealers by August 15. The form can be downloaded from the income tax portal or through this link. The central government has also stated that the new e-filling portal will be updated later to allow taxpayers to upload these documents for purposes of generating document identification numbers.
