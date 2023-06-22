Cashfree Payments launches CVV-free card payments on major card networks for businesses

CVV-free payments maintain the highest level of security, ensuring compliance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.

Cashfree Payments, a payments and API banking company, has announced the launch of CVV-free card payments for partner businesses. CVV-free payments allow customers to experience faster, smoother, and more convenient checkouts for saved (tokenised) cards on major networks such as Visa, Mastercard, and RuPay.

By eliminating the need for CVV entry, the checkout process is streamlined, reducing transaction time by up to 5 seconds. CVV-free payments maintain the highest level of security, ensuring compliance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.

CVV-free payments eliminate the need for cardholders to manually enter the CVV, a 3 or 6-digit number found on credit, debit or prepaid cards. Previously, incorrect manual entry of CVV resulted in payment failures. With this launch, users can select their saved card, enter the OTP, and complete transactions seamlessly, reducing potential payment failure and friction.

Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments said, "Credit card and debit card users play a crucial role in the success of digital businesses, contributing significantly to the Indian market. With CVV-free payments, we are reducing friction for cardholders, aligning their payment experience with other popular modes like UPI Intent."

Gaurish Korgaonkar, Head Digital Payments, NPCI said, “By eliminating the need for CVV verification for tokenised cards, we are streamlining the payment process while ensuring utmost security of sensitive card information. This feature guarantees faster and frictionless checkouts, revolutionising the way users make their payments.”

CVV-free payments are 100 percent compliant with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations ensuring highest level of security. The RBI guideline on the Card on File Tokenisation (CoFT) process, ensures enhanced card security by securely encrypting and storing customer's card details with restricted access limited to card networks and issuing banks.

The CVV-free feature will be automatically enabled for businesses using Cashfree Payments’ ‘Token Vault’ solution for tokenization of cards. ‘Token Vault’ is Cashfree Payments’ tokenization solution which enables merchants to provision and save card network tokens effortlessly, thereby helping merchants in staying compliant with RBI guidelines. ‘Token Vault’ offers an interoperability feature that helps businesses who use multiple payment gateways to process tokenized card transactions across any payment gateway and card network of their choice.