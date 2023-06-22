Cashfree Payments launches CVV-free card payments on major card networks for businesses

CVV-free payments maintain the highest level of security, ensuring compliance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.
Cashfree Payments, a payments and API banking company, has announced the launch of CVV-free card payments for partner businesses. CVV-free payments allow customers to experience faster, smoother, and more convenient checkouts for saved (tokenised) cards on major networks such as Visa, Mastercard, and RuPay.
By eliminating the need for CVV entry, the checkout process is streamlined, reducing transaction time by up to 5 seconds. CVV-free payments maintain the highest level of security, ensuring compliance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.
CVV-free payments eliminate the need for cardholders to manually enter the CVV, a 3 or 6-digit number found on credit, debit or prepaid cards. Previously, incorrect manual entry of CVV resulted in payment failures. With this launch, users can select their saved card, enter the OTP, and complete transactions seamlessly, reducing potential payment failure and friction.
Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments said, "Credit card and debit card users play a crucial role in the success of digital businesses, contributing significantly to the Indian market. With CVV-free payments, we are reducing friction for cardholders, aligning their payment experience with other popular modes like UPI Intent."
Gaurish Korgaonkar, Head Digital Payments, NPCI said, “By eliminating the need for CVV verification for tokenised cards, we are streamlining the payment process while ensuring utmost security of sensitive card information. This feature guarantees faster and frictionless checkouts, revolutionising the way users make their payments.”
CVV-free payments are 100 percent compliant with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations ensuring highest level of security. The RBI guideline on the Card on File Tokenisation (CoFT) process, ensures enhanced card security by securely encrypting and storing customer's card details with restricted access limited to card networks and issuing banks.
The CVV-free feature will be automatically enabled for businesses using Cashfree Payments’ ‘Token Vault’ solution for tokenization of cards. ‘Token Vault’ is Cashfree Payments’ tokenization solution which enables merchants to provision and save card network tokens effortlessly, thereby helping merchants in staying compliant with RBI guidelines. ‘Token Vault’ offers an interoperability feature that helps businesses who use multiple payment gateways to process tokenized card transactions across any payment gateway and card network of their choice.
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read