Cashfree Payments launches CVV-free card payments on major card networks for businesses

CVV-free payments maintain the highest level of security, ensuring compliance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.

Cashfree Payments, a payments and API banking company, has announced the launch of CVV-free card payments for partner businesses. CVV-free payments allow customers to experience faster, smoother, and more convenient checkouts for saved (tokenised) cards on major networks such as Visa, Mastercard, and RuPay.

Live TV

Loading...

By eliminating the need for CVV entry, the checkout process is streamlined, reducing transaction time by up to 5 seconds. CVV-free payments maintain the highest level of security, ensuring compliance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.