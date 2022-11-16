Care Health Insurance launches 'Care Supreme' plan — Key features and benefits here

‘Care Supreme’ offers the insured, a liberty to lead life of one’s own choice and stay worry-free.
Care Health Insurance has launched ‘Care Supreme’, a comprehensive Health Insurance product that is made with an objective and foresight of the possible unforeseen circumstances due to medical emergencies, a policyholder might face in the future.
‘Care Supreme’ offers the insured, a liberty to lead life of one’s own choice and stay worry-free. Under this plan, the policyholder would get access to world-class healthcare, up to 500 percent increase in sum insured within the cumulative bonus super, unlimited automatic recharge of sum insured to cover multiple hospitalizations for previously treated or new illness, no sublimits on treatments like AYUSH or Advanced treatments like robotic surgery and organ donor treatment, the company said in a statement.
Further, the policy also ensures fitness by giving unlimited access to online fitness and wellness.
Talking on launch of this product, Ajay Shah, Director & Head – Retail, Care Health Insurance said, “With the ever-evolving healthcare technologies, medical costs are on a constant rise and it is integral to safeguard oneself for any unanticipated medical emergency. Care Supreme not only financially secures the policy-holder but also ensures that if required, they have access to the best available treatment, maximum benefit of their Sum Insured/coverage and supreme rewards for staying fit."
Moreover, the policy also offers its customers up to 30 percent discount on renewal premium and an option to pay premium as per the city they live in. The aim is to not only to encourage one to work harder towards achieving their fitness goals but also rewarding them for the same.
(Edited by : Anshul)
