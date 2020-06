Select banks across the country allow customers to withdraw cash from ATMs without using their debit or credit cards. This cardless cash withdrawal option comes with a daily transaction limit ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. The facility is available only at a few bank ATMs.

Cash withdrawals are considered potential coronavirus carriers, but there may be situations when consumers would require cash to buy a commodity. Hence, to minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19, numerous banks have introduced a cardless cash withdrawal option.

(Also read: Need to withdraw an FD before maturity? Find out how much it costs)

To use cardless cash withdrawal, customers are required to download the respective bank’s mobile app and then visit a specified bank ATM.

Here’s how SBI and ICICI Bank customers can withdraw cash from ATM without touching their cards:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Step 1: Download the internet banking app YONO and click on 'Yono Cash'

Step 2: Select the account number and enter the amount that needs to be withdrawn

Step 3: An SMS will be received with YONO cash transaction number and 'YONO cash PIN'. The cash withdrawal has to be completed within the next 30 minutes at the nearest ATM

Step 4: Visit the SBI ATM and select 'YONO Cash' on the ATM screen

Step 5: Enter the YONO cash transaction number

Step 6: Enter the amount that needs to be withdrawn

Step 7: Enter YONO cash PIN and validate on YONO server

Step 8: Complete authentication of transaction and collect cash

(Also read: In need of emergency cash amid coronavirus lockdown? You could try these options)

ICICI Bank

Step 1: Download ICICI bank’s iMobile app

Step 2: Go to services and click on cardless cash withdrawal option

Step 3: Enter amount, 4-digit temporary PIN and select account number from which the amount is to be debited

Step 4: Confirm details displayed in pre-confirmation screen and click on submit

Step 5: A message will be received with a unique 6-digit code on registered mobile number. This 6-digit code will be valid for 6 hours

Step 6: Visit a specified ICICI bank ATM and enter the following details: registered mobile number, temporary 4-digit code, 6-digit code (as received in SMS) and withdrawal amount