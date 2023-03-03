Decoding card control feature: How it works, who benefits and key details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put certain guidelines in place that required banks to enable cards only for contact points of usage within India. This was done in order to enhance security of card transactions. For other features, cardholders have to enable them on their own.

Card Controls, a mobile banking feature, allows users to control how, when, and where their debit/credit card is used. Customers an enable/disable a debit card for use, restrict card usage to specific types of merchants and set transaction limits. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put certain guidelines in place that required banks to enable cards only for contact points of usage within India. This was done in order to enhance security of card transactions. For other features, cardholders have to enable them on their own.

How to use it?

Users can enable card controls by visiting banking app or physically going to the bank. Some key card controls to keep in mind are card not present (Domestic and International) transactions, i.e., e-commerce transactions, card present (International) transactions and contactless transactions, said Sridhar Keppurengan - Business Head, Cross Border Payments at India & South Asia, Visa while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

Tips while travelling abroad

One of the most important card controls that should be enabled before travelling abroad is the “International” option under Merchant (POS) transactions.

"This will allow consumers traveling outside their country to use their card at payment terminals wherever they shop," Keppurengan said.

Another control that users could look to enable is “International” for Contactless transactions, since tap to pay is a predominant way of making card payments that is widely in use, worldwide.

"If customers card is enabled for contactless payments, they can simply tap at PoS terminals to make the payment. Users can also set transaction limits in each of these aspects, giving them greater control over their spending with their ability to disable, enable and set limits at will," Keppurengan told CNBC-TV18.com.

How it helps?

Card controls, if used well, can result in enhanced security and fraud prevention, providing users with a safe experience when travelling abroad, or paying online or via contactless tap and pay.

"By enabling the right card controls, customers can keep their money safe and keep a check on their transactions, while ensuring a smooth and seamless payment experience on their next trip abroad, Keppurengan added.