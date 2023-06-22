Canara Robeco Mutual Fund assets jump nearly five times in 5 years

In FY22-23, Canara Robeco’s assets under management (AUM) rose by more than triple the rate of the 7 percent growth rate recorded by the industry as per the data published by AMFI.

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, the second oldest fund house in India, has seen its assets under management zooming by 400 percent in the last five years, reaching Rs 62,544 crore as on March 31, 2023 from Rs 12,532 crore on March 31, 2018 as per the data published by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The fund house has seen a predominance of equity fund inflows as investors line up to benefit from its performing equity funds, Canara Robeco MF said.

In FY22-23, Canara Robeco’s assets under management (AUM) rose by more than triple the rate of the 7 percent growth rate recorded by the industry as per the data published by AMFI.

The increased retail participation seen by the fund house has been reflected in a growth of close to 300 percent in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) over the last two years. The overall SIP count has crossed 23 lakh as of March 31, 2023, as per the fund house’s data.

Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund (inception date February 1, 1993) and Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund (inception date March 31, 1993) both celebrate a milestone of 30 years in 2023, it added.

The overall AUM of the fund house stands at Rs 69,133 as on May 31, 2023.