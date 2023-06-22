CNBC TV18
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund assets jump nearly five times in 5 years

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund assets jump nearly five times in 5 years

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 5:02:27 PM IST (Updated)

In FY22-23, Canara Robeco’s assets under management (AUM) rose by more than triple the rate of the 7 percent growth rate recorded by the industry as per the data published by AMFI.

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, the second oldest fund house in India, has seen its assets under management zooming by 400 percent in the last five years, reaching Rs 62,544 crore as on March 31, 2023 from Rs 12,532 crore on March 31, 2018 as per the data published by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The fund house has seen a predominance of equity fund inflows as investors line up to benefit from its performing equity funds, Canara Robeco MF said.
