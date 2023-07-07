Canara Robeco Multi Cap fund opens for subscription: Should you invest in this NFO

4 Min Read
The performance of Canara Robecco Multicap fund is benchmarked against Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index TRI. The scheme will be managed by Shridatta Bhandwaldar and Vishal Mishra.
Canara Robeco Multi Cap fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks, has opened for subscription on Friday. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till July 21. The scheme will reopen for subscriptions/redemptions, within five business days from the date of allotment, which is on or before August 4.
Live TV
Loading...
The performance of the scheme is benchmarked against Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index TRI. The scheme will be managed by Shridatta Bhandwaldar and Vishal Mishra.
Investment objective
The fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation through diversified investments in equity and equity related instruments across large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved, Canara Robecco Mutual Fund said.