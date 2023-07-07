Canara Robeco Multi Cap fund opens for subscription: Should you invest in this NFO

The performance of Canara Robecco Multicap fund is benchmarked against Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index TRI. The scheme will be managed by Shridatta Bhandwaldar and Vishal Mishra.

Canara Robeco Multi Cap fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks, has opened for subscription on Friday. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till July 21. The scheme will reopen for subscriptions/redemptions, within five business days from the date of allotment, which is on or before August 4.

Live TV

Loading...

The performance of the scheme is benchmarked against Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index TRI. The scheme will be managed by Shridatta Bhandwaldar and Vishal Mishra.

Investment objective