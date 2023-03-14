Canara Bank launches Rupay Credit Card on UPI— details here

The Rupay Credit Card will enable the customers to link their active Rupay Credit Card to UPI and make merchant payments without the physical use of a card, similar to account-based UPI transactions. Presently, only Merchant Payments are allowed using this facility, and Person-to-Person, Card-to-Card, or Cash-Out Transactions will not be permitted for UPI payments from Rupay Credit Cards.

To leverage the reach of UPI and the strength of credit card products, Canara Bank in collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched the Rupay Credit Card through UPI using the BHIM app on Tuesday. This will enable the customers to link their active Rupay Credit Card to UPI and make merchant payments without the physical use of a card, similar to account-based UPI transactions.

"Customers will benefit from the ease and increased opportunities to use their credit card limits, while merchants without POS machines can receive payments using a Credit Card from customers having Rupay Credit Card linked to UPI using the most popular payment mode of scan and pay through QR. This will enable small merchants to increase sales turnover and business at low cost. Presently, customers with Canara Bank Rupay Credit Card variants - Rupay Classic, Rupay Platinum, and Rupay Select - can link their cards to UPI," the bank said in a statement.

The procedure for linking the credit card is similar to the existing account linking procedure, and customers should select Canara Credit Card during account listing for linking. The transaction limits applicable for UPI transactions shall continue for UPI payments using Rupay Credit Card.

Commenting upon the announcement, Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO of NPCI, said that the linkage of Canara Bank's RuPay Credit Card on UPI would benefit customers by providing them with more opportunities to use their credit cards.

"UPI has become the most popular digital payment product for all ages and genders due to its simplicity, and the collaboration between Canara Bank and NPCI will leverage the reach of UPI and the strength of RuPay Credit Card to further boost digital payments in the country," he said.

