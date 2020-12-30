  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Can holding multiple credit cards affect your CIBIL score? Check here

Updated : December 30, 2020 10:10 AM IST

A CIBIL or credit score is basically a number between 300 and 900, which is calculated by the credit information companies in India.
The CIBIL score is evaluated and determined through a complex mathematical formula that is based on several parameters such as credit history, repayment history, utilization, number of enquiries made and credit mix.
Can holding multiple credit cards affect your CIBIL score? Check here

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Asian shares pause recent rally, euro near 2-1/2-year high

Asian shares pause recent rally, euro near 2-1/2-year high

Vedanta raises $1.4 billion to retire debt

Vedanta raises $1.4 billion to retire debt

MF Corner: Experts explain new risk rules for mutual funds effective from Jan 1

MF Corner: Experts explain new risk rules for mutual funds effective from Jan 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement