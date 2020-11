Travel insurance serves as a financial cushion in case of an unexpected expense arises during the trip. While it is not mandatory to have travel insurance when travelling abroad from India, it is always advisable to have it.

By opting for travel insurance, travellers can protect themselves from the hefty costs that they may have to incur abroad due to an unforeseen change of plans such as flight cancellations/delays and medical emergencies. Benefits like missed connection flights, accidents during travel, lost luggage issue are some of the other benefits available under travel insurance

While choosing travel insurance, travellers should keep these factors in mind:

Distance and length of travel

The length and distance of the trip very much determine the cost of travel insurance policies. For a small trip, the coverage would be less. However, for a long and distant trip, the price would be more.

Destination

If the destination of the trip is known to be a high-risk zone or is famous for adventure activities, the premium of the policy may increase.

Needs evaluation

According to BankBazaar, customers should always evaluate the level or amount of coverage they require for the trip they are undertaking. Depending on the duration of the trip and the activities they have planned, they should choose the coverage accordingly. For a leisure trip, one can choose a policy with lower coverage. However, a thrilling trip would require a policy with higher and wider coverage.

Travel insurance policy might have restrictions regarding their coverage as well.

Declaring any pre-existing medical conditions

Before purchasing a policy, customers should declare any pre-existing medical condition to the insurance provider. Non-declaration could make the claim invalid.

Considering riders

Customers should also consider riders as most travel policies may not cover costly articles such as electronic items and ornaments. In these cases, travel policy riders may be helpful.