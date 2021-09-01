Buying travel insurance amid COVID-19 pandemic? Here are key things to consider

Travelling during the ongoing COVID-19 situation can be quite troublesome at times due to flight cancellations or additional expenses on different checks. Travel insurance can thus prove to be a good fallback option in case of an emergency.

However, people need to be mindful in making the right selection of travel insurance for national or international travelling, as the policy should serve a broader purpose than just loss of luggage or passport.

Here are the key things to consider while buying travel insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

Look for policy that offers health protection

According to Naval Goel, Founder & CEO, PolicyX.com, one must take travel insurance that offers health protection and stand in support to cater to medical expenses along with various other medical facilities such as air ambulance, daily hospital cash allowance and accidental coverage.

ALSO READ | ULIPs: 5 myths debunked

Look for benefits like quarantine

Talking about the expenses while travelling during the pandemic, Rakesh Goyal, Director at Probus Insurance said that there are few insurance companies that also cover quarantine expenses. Hence, one should opt for such plans if they are planning to move to a region that requires mandatory quarantine.

ALSO READ | Here's why OPD cover is important part of your health insurance

Opt for Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) add on

The chances of flight cancellation are higher these days so people planning to buy a travel insurance should opt for Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) add-on as well to avail accommodation and flight cancellation benefits during the coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Increase your coverage with life insurance riders; here are your options

As per Goel of PolicyX, CFAR allows the insured to leverage the opportunity to cancel travel plans for reasons other than those listed as “covered reasons” on a policy.

"CFAR permits the insured to bypass that list, giving greater flexibility and freedom when making decisions about travel reservations. It comes only as an add-on rider offered with a comprehensive policy but it is only available if the insured meets certain criteria," said Goel.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.