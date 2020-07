Buying a new car or a two-wheeler will get slightly cheaper as the mandatory long-term insurance package plans will be withdrawn from August 1.

The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has decided to take away the mandatory long-term package cover offering both ‘Motor Third Party’ and ‘Own Damage Insurances’ for 3 years on new cars and for 5 years on new two-wheelers.

For buyers, this move will bring down the cost of first-year insurance for new four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

"It will also bring down the upfront cost of vehicle ownership for a buyer," says Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Head-Motor Insurance, Policybazaar.

Not buying a long-term policy will further provide the flexibility to switch the 'Motor Own Damage' cover to another insurance company. However, features and coverage for both own damage and third-party will remain the same as before.