    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance News

    Buying digital gold this Dhanteras? Important things you need to consider

    Buying digital gold this Dhanteras? Important things you need to consider

    Buying digital gold this Dhanteras? Important things you need to consider
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Investing in gold has now become easier with several platforms offering digital gold. Investing in digital gold comes with some risks and conditions. Consider these things before you opt to invest in digital gold

    The festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23 and people across the country would invest in buying gold, as it is considered one of the most preferred investment options in India on the auspicious occasion.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    Apart from buying physical gold, today, people have several options to invest in the precious metal. One such popular option is digital gold, which can be purchased online, wherein an equivalent amount of physical gold is paid and stored in a secured vault on the customer's behalf. The option to buy digital gold is easily available over several platforms including PhonePe, Paytm, etc.

    Also read:
    Best apps and websites to buy digital gold this Dhanteras

    Most of these platforms work with government recognised gold refiners in the country such as MMTC-Pamp, Augmont and SafeGold to provide the service. Digital gold is one of the most secure investment options, but involves some risk and conditions.

    Here are a few things to keep in mind before buying digital gold:

    Charges and purity

    Most platforms charge 2 to 3 percent more for digital gold as it covers the bank/ credit card payment charges. There is 3 percent GST levied on digital gold as well. However, customers can’t recoup the GST amount when the sell back their gold as GST is not recoverable by end customers.

    For purity, most platforms offer 24KT, 99.9 percent pure gold which is certified independently to ensure purity. However, customers should confirm the quality of gold as a part of due diligence before buying digital gold.

    Also read: Commodity Champions: Will festive season perk up gold, diamond demand?
    Purchase limit

    There is no limit on the purchase of digital gold and investors can buy it for as little as Re.1. There is no upper limit either. However, digital gold platforms may have additional know your customer (KYC) requirements for purchases above Rs 1.5-2 lakh.

    Conversion to physical gold and delivery

    If you invest in digital gold through platforms which mostly work with MMTC-Pamp, Augmont and SafeGold, your gold is stored in a digital vault, which you can get in physical form anytime by paying nominal charges.

    However, in the case of jewellers with their own platforms, it is not known whether the gold purchased is actually stored in a vault. Some jewellers claim that gold is kept in vaults abroad to save import duty.

    Regulation and supervision

    Despite its rapid growth, the digital gold industry does not have a regulatory authority. This places the onus on digital gold buyers to do their own due diligence. So far, only SEBI has stepped in to bar stockbrokers from selling digital gold.

    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    dhanterasDhanteras festivaldhanteras indiaDigital gold

    Next Article

    5 tips to build a balanced crypto portfolio

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng