Personal Finance Buying a life insurance policy? Don't forget to check the claim settlement ratio of insurer Updated : May 18, 2020 07:45 PM IST The claim settlement ratio shows the percentage of claims the insurance company has paid out during a financial year. The ratio is determined by dividing the total number of claims approved by the number of claims received by the insurance company.