Buying a life insurance policy? Don't forget to check the claim settlement ratio of insurer

Updated : May 18, 2020 07:45 PM IST

The claim settlement ratio shows the percentage of claims the insurance company has paid out during a financial year.
The ratio is determined by dividing the total number of claims approved by the number of claims received by the insurance company.
