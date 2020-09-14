  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Buy Corona Kavach as an add-on with regular term plan for overall protection

Updated : September 14, 2020 09:09 AM IST

Essentially, term insurance is there to give your dependants financial protection if you die within the policy term, usually as a lump sum or staggered payout depending upon your specific needs and requirements.
Buy Corona Kavach as an add-on with regular term plan for overall protection

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

HCL Tech hits 52-week high, up 6.6% on strong September quarter update

HCL Tech hits 52-week high, up 6.6% on strong September quarter update

Dominic Thiem is the first since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st two sets

Dominic Thiem is the first since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st two sets

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 consolidated profit declines over 20 percent to Rs 141 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 consolidated profit declines over 20 percent to Rs 141 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement