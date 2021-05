Max Life Insurance director and CIO Mihir Vora, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said he was bullish on export themes like pharma.

“Pharma, chemicals, auto ancillaries and IT are some of the segments, which we are structurally bullish on for quite some time and we will continue to remain bullish because these are all external looking segments. Of course, pharma is also a big domestic market but it has a good exposure to exports,” he said.

“If the economy does come back then you will see the underperforming sectors like discretionary, autos etc., which have not participated in the last couple of months, they might start to buildup. IT has not participated that much. So if the trend continues then this is the next bunch of stocks to look at,” said Vora.

On market strategy, he said, “We have become aligned to benchmark index. We are not taking huge bets on sectors and stocks because this rally is driven by global and local sentiment and to that extent we have seen a good amount of sector churn. So sector wise there is very little to differentiate compared to 2 months back.”