English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance News

Anand Rathi Wealth to start a separate tax vertical

personal finance | Feb 3, 2023 2:28 PM IST

Anand Rathi Wealth to start a separate tax vertical

Profile image
By Sonal Bhutra   | Reema Tendulkar   Feb 3, 2023 2:28 PM IST (Published)
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Mini

Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth speaking to CNBC-TV18 announced that the company is starting a separate tax vertical to provide holistic advice on taxation for HNI's (high net worth individuals). He emphasized the importance of using this opportunity to provide comprehensive and effective advice in this area.

Budget 2023 ended tax advantage in market-linked debentures (MLD). Starting FY24, returns from such listed debentures will be taxed as short-term capital gains versus long-term capital gains and also it will be taxed at the investor slab versus 10 percent currently.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Aiming to establish India as skill capital of the world

Budget 2023: Aiming to establish India as skill capital of the world

Feb 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: New Income Tax slab — A tectonic shift indeed in favour of the middle class 

Budget 2023: New Income Tax slab — A tectonic shift indeed in favour of the middle class 

Feb 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential

Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential

Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key

Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth speaking to CNBC-TV18 announced that the company is starting a separate tax vertical to provide holistic advice on taxation for HNI's (high net worth individuals). He emphasized the importance of using this opportunity to provide comprehensive and effective advice in this area.
Azeez said, “The effective tax rate even if unlisted MLDs accounted for the full portfolio, which we run is 14 percent taxed, effective tax rate. In fact, it becomes a huge business opportunity for us because we are now going to be starting a separate tax vertical, just like we have the Estate Planning Division and the Ring Fencing Division, we are going to start taxation services.”
He added, “The point is Anand Rathi Wealth LTD wants to use this huge opportunity to holistically advise people or at least give an opinion on the taxation side, especially to Rs 10 crore plus clients.”
Read Here | Budget 2023 | Revenue secretary says can't allow insurance to become investment
Despite the recent announcement that these securities will be taxed under capital gains, Azeez emphasized that the attractiveness for listed MLDs should not decrease, as the investor's effect will be negligible.
Azeez said, “Prima facie to our mind the debentures which are unlisted are not covered. Point one, because the principle is don't protected that is one. Second coming to your pointed question, will the attractiveness of listed MLDs come down? To my mind, it should not come down dramatically.”
Talking about the spilt that they currently hold Azeez highlighted that equity mutual funds of their total assets are 48 percent, 12 percent is debt mutual funds, and 29 percent MLD. He also mentioned that they don't want to make any changes in this mix.
Watch the  video for more.
Read Here | Budget 2023 reduces surcharge to 25% under new tax slab — Check who benefits
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X