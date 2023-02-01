This will be made available for 2 years period till 2025 and will offer deposit for women/girls with fixed interest rate of 7.5 percent with a partial withdrawal option, FM said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while making Budget 2023 announcements on Wednesda,y introduced an one-time new small savings scheme 'Mahila Samman Bachat Patra'. This will be made available for 2 years period till 2025 and will offer deposit for women/girls with fixed interest rate of 7.5 percent with a partial withdrawal option, FM said.

The deposit facility of Rs 2.5 lakh will be available under this, FM said.

Small savings schemes are widely popular among investors. These are designed to provide safe and attractive investment options to the public and at the same time to mobilise resources for development. These schemes are operated through about 1.54 lakh post offices throughout the country.

Today’s development comes days after the government recently announced a hike in small savings interest rates by up to 1.1 percentage points for the January-March quarter.

