Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
This will be made available for 2 years period till 2025 and will offer deposit for women/girls with fixed interest rate of 7.5 percent with a partial withdrawal option, FM said.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while making Budget 2023 announcements on Wednesda,y introduced an one-time new small savings scheme 'Mahila Samman Bachat Patra'. This will be made available for 2 years period till 2025 and will offer deposit for women/girls with fixed interest rate of 7.5 percent with a partial withdrawal option, FM said.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics
Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation
Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The deposit facility of Rs 2.5 lakh will be available under this, FM said.
Small savings schemes are widely popular among investors. These are designed to provide safe and attractive investment options to the public and at the same time to mobilise resources for development. These schemes are operated through about 1.54 lakh post offices throughout the country.
Today’s development comes days after the government recently announced a hike in small savings interest rates by up to 1.1 percentage points for the January-March quarter.
To be updated
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 12:16 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!