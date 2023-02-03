FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on demand to bring back OPS — says 'New pension scheme' came in Congress' period

The old pension scheme was discontinued on April 1, 2004, and replaced with the National Pension Scheme (NPS). NPS, a government-run investment scheme, gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that there is a need to see if current pensioners are being paid by putting a burden on future. She was speaking to Network18 in an exclusive interview after making Budget 2023 announcements on Wednesday. FM was replying to a question on bringing back old pension scheme (OPS).

"New Pension Scheme came in Congress's period," FM said.

This statement comes at a time when some state government are restoring to the old pension scheme.

Last month, Himachal Pradesh became the fourth state to revert to the OPS for state government employees. Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Punjab , too, have rolled out OPS.

About old pension scheme

In the old pension regime, pension was 50 percent of the last drawn salary of the employee and the entire amount was paid by the government.

How is it different from the current one?

The old pension scheme was discontinued on April 1, 2004, and replaced with the National Pension Scheme (NPS). NPS, a government-run investment scheme, gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. The returns in NPS are not guaranteed and depend on the performance of the asset allocation by the subscriber based on his/her risk-taking capability during the employment tenure.

Under this scheme, the employees contribute 10 percent of their salary towards pension, and the state government contributes 14 percent. The amount is then deposited with Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), where it is invested.

