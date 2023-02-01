Budget 2023: IT portal to be formed to reclaim unclaimed shares and dividends

Unpaid Dividends are dividends that have not been paid by the payout date. A company pays unclaimed dividends to shareholders who have not yet claimed or accepted the dividends. The firm is liable for it and pays it when requested.

In the Union Budget 2023 speech the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that to reclaim unclaimed shares and dividends from the investor education and protection fund authority with ease an integrated IT portal will be formed.

On September 5th, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) published the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016. As defined in this Rule, all companies must identify and disclose unclaimed dividends. Dividends are covered by this rule both when they are transferred and when they are reimbursed.

What is unclaimed dividend?

A dividend is a portion of a company's profits that is distributed to shareholders. The Board of Directors determines and declares dividend amounts and quality. An interim dividend is usually announced on a quarterly or semi-annual basis, while a final dividend is announced at the end of the fiscal year. Unpaid Dividends are dividends that have not been paid by the payout date. A company pays unclaimed dividends to shareholders who have not yet claimed or accepted the dividends. The firm is liable for it and pays it when requested.