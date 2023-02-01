English
Budget 2023: IT portal to be formed to reclaim unclaimed shares and dividends

Budget 2023: IT portal to be formed to reclaim unclaimed shares and dividends

Budget 2023: IT portal to be formed to reclaim unclaimed shares and dividends
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Feb 1, 2023 1:53:08 PM IST (Updated)

In the Union Budget 2023 speech the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that to reclaim unclaimed shares and dividends from the investor education and protection fund authority with ease an integrated IT portal will be formed.

On September 5th, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) published the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016. As defined in this Rule, all companies must identify and disclose unclaimed dividends. Dividends are covered by this rule both when they are transferred and when they are reimbursed.
Also read: Budget 2023 | FM has over-delivered on the personal income tax front, says Tarun Bajaj
What is unclaimed dividend?
A dividend is a portion of a company's profits that is distributed to shareholders. The Board of Directors determines and declares dividend amounts and quality. An interim dividend is usually announced on a quarterly or semi-annual basis, while a final dividend is announced at the end of the fiscal year. Unpaid Dividends are dividends that have not been paid by the payout date. A company pays unclaimed dividends to shareholders who have not yet claimed or accepted the dividends. The firm is liable for it and pays it when requested.
Also read: Budget 2023: FM announces 157 new nursing colleges to be established
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 11:00 AM IST
