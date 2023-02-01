English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance News

Budget 2023 | Tax rebate limit raised to Rs 7 lakh under new regime — Check proposed tax slabs here

Budget 2023 | Tax rebate limit raised to Rs 7 lakh under new regime — Check proposed tax slabs here

Budget 2023 | Tax rebate limit raised to Rs 7 lakh under new regime — Check proposed tax slabs here
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Feb 1, 2023 12:31:44 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Earlier in February 2020, government introduced ‘New Tax Regime'. With this, individuals currently have the choice of paying tax under the new slab with lower rates but foregoing deductions or continue paying tax under the existing tax laws and claiming the applicable exemptions.

The government has introduced a slew of changes to the 'new income tax slab' in order to reduce the tax liabilities for middle class individuals. As part of its Budget 2023 announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the tax rebate has been extended on income up to Rs 7 lakh in new tax regime as per Section 87A, as against Rs 5 lakh. The highest surcharge rate has been reduced to 25 percent from 37 percent in the new slab, FM said.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Also, the new tax regime will become a default one, she added.
As per the revision, an individual with an annual income up to Rs 3 lakh will not have to pay any tax (as against an earlier limit of Rs 2.5 lakh). Further, it has proposed a 5 percent tax for income between Rs 3 – 6 kah, 10 percent for income between Rs 6-9 lakh, 15 percent for income between Rs 9-12 lakh, 20 percent for income between Rs 12 – 15 lakh and 30 percent above Rs 15 lakh.
Income tax slab (Proposed)Tax Rate
Up to Rs 3 lakhNil
Rs 3 lakh-Rs 6 lakh5%
Rs 6 lakh- Rs 9 lakh10%
Rs 9 lakh- Rs 12 lakh15%
Rs 12 lakh- Rs 15 lakh20%
Above Rs 15 lakh30%
Hailing the changes, Sandeep Agrawal Director & Co-founder at Teamlease Regtech said that this will result in around 25 percent reduction in tax liability for individuals with income up to Rs 9 lakh and around 20 percent reduction in tax liability for individuals with income up to Rs 15 lakh.
Suman Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Analytical Officer at Acuité Ratings & Research said that the rationalization of the personal income tax structure is expected to lead to two things - raise disposable incomes for the middle class and particularly younger taxpayers and transition the taxpayers to the new tax regime with minimal exemptions and lower and simpler tax slabs.
"This is expected to give a moderate boost to domestic consumption," Chowdhury said.
Earlier in February 2020, government introduced ‘New Tax Regime'.
It must be noted that the old tax regime will continue to be there and new regime will be a default one. Individuals will still have the choice of paying tax under the new slab with lower rates but foregoing deductions or continue paying tax under the old tax laws and claiming the applicable exemptions.
ALSO READ | Budget 2023: FM launches new small savings scheme 'Mahila Samman Bachat Patra' for women with 7.5% return
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Budget 2023Income Taxnew tax slabsold tax regime

Previous Article

Budget 2023: New sub-scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with targeted investment of Rs 6,000 crore

Next Article

Budget 2023 | Customs duty lowered to 2.5% on smartphone components, TV parts

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X