Budget 2023 | India may allow income tax rebate on electric vehicles for 2 more years

Section 80EEB of income tax allows a deduction on interest paid on a loan taken for the purchase of EVs. According to this section, if you buy an electric vehicle, you can get tax deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on the loan amount on the acquisition of an electric vehicle.

The government may allow extension in income tax rebate on electric vehicles (EVs) for 2 more years as part of its Budget 2023 announcements, sources informed CNBC Aawaz. In 2019, Centre introduced Section 80EEB of Income Tax to give rebate on EVs. The deadline for the same is March 31, 2023. If this is extended, the new deadline will end on March 31, 2025.

What is this section about?

Section 80EEB of income tax allows a deduction on interest paid on a loan taken for the purchase of EVs. According to this section, if you buy an electric vehicle, you can get tax deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on the loan amount on the acquisition of an electric vehicle.

The deduction is available for both personal and/or business purposes. The deduction under this section would be available till the repayment of the loan.

One must understand that the deduction applies to only on interest paid and not on principal loan amount payment.

What is the eligibility criteria for the same?

Thus, if you are a HUF, AOP, partnership firm, company, or any other kind of taxpayer, you cannot claim any benefit under this section.

How to avail benefits?

Individual taxpayers should obtain the interest paid certificate and keep the necessary documents such as tax invoices and loan documents handy at the time of filing of income tax return (ITR) , according to Clear.

To claim as a business expense, it is necessary that the vehicle should be registered in the name of the owner or the business enterprise.

What are the conditions for claiming the deduction?