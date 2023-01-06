Budget 2023 is just around the corner, and taxpayers across the country are eager to see what the government has in store for them. Here are some of the expectations

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Budget for the current year on February 1, 2023. With this Budget, expectations are high that individual taxpayers may get some income tax relief. At present, several deductions are available under different sections which is likely to be see a limit increase. Let's take a look at some of these:

Section 80C

Section 80C provides deductions on various investments up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year from one's taxable income. Tapati Ghose, Partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP thinks that government should look at increasing this limit to Rs 2.5 lakh, considering the increase in cost of living and inflation.

"This will have two-fold benefits, viz., individual taxpayers would be willing to save more and will benefit from a lower tax outgo, thereby increasing disposable income to meet the increase in price of various' commodities," she said.

Section 80D

This deduction in respect of health insurance premium is capped up to Rs 25,000/ 50,000. Considering the increase in costs of medical treatments, the cost of comprehensive insurances has increased manifold and hence, the erstwhile limit under this section may be increased to Rs 50,000/Rs 1 lakh.

Section 80TTA

Section 80TTA provides deduction of up to Rs 10,000 in the hands of individuals and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) in respect of interest on savings account with banks, post offices, and co-operative societies carrying on the business of banking.

Ghose said that it is unlikely that salaried individuals would keep their entire savings in a savings bank account, which earns a much lower rate of interest compared with term deposits.

"They may transfer some portion of their savings to term/recurring deposits in banks to earn comparatively better returns. It is better to increase this limit to Rs 50,000," she said.

Section 80EEA

Section 80EEA offers deduction in respect of affordable housing – One of the conditions mentioned is that the loan should be sanctioned between April 2019 and March 2022.

With the rise in demand for residential real estate in metropolitan and tier-II cities in the post-COVID world, it is expected that the deduction be extended to March 31, 2025, Ghose said.

Section 80EEB

Section 80EEB deduction is available in respect of purchase of electric vehicle. This deduction is available only if loan has been sanctioned by the

financial institution from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2023.

Demand for electric vehicles is increasing each day. The government has brought in provisions to provide deduction in respect of interest payable on loan taken to purchase electric vehicle. However, the condition for availing loan to purchase electric vehicle is until March 31, 2023.

"This should be increased to March 31, 2025," Ghose said.

