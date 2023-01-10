Budget 2023 | Here's the proposed income tax rates and slabs

As per the current income tax provisions, an individual is required to pay taxes based on slab rates. Here's what changes are experts looking at

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year Budget 2023 on February 1, 2023. Citizens are awaiting the Budget announcements related to income tax slabs. The tax rate for individuals has not been changed since the FY2017-18. The only change that was introduced in February 2020 was the ‘New Tax Regime’. Now, experts want Budget 2023 to make changes to the slab rates to give more purchasing power to individuals and some relief to the employed taxpayers.

As per the current income tax provisions, an individual is required to pay taxes based on slab rates. The highest slab rate (after including surcharge and cess) for income exceeding Rs 5 crore in India is at present 42.744 percent. Tapati Ghose, Partner an Deloitte India wants the highest tax rate of 30 percent to be reduced to 25 percent and the threshold limit for the highest tax rate be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Therefore, the proposed highest slab rate (including surcharge and cess) can be reduced to 35.62 percent.

According to Ghose, the revision of tax slab rates could be as follows:

Currently, 7 income slabs are available under the new tax regime. According to it, annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax.

Annual income New slab rate Proposed slab under new regime Income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh 5% 5% Income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh 10% 10% Income from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh 15% 15% Income from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh 20% 20% Income from Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh 25% 20% Income above Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh 30% 20% Income above Rs 20 lakh 30% 25%

According to the old tax regime, if the total income of an individual is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh, the tax rate is nil.

Annual income New slab rate Proposed slab under old regime Income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh 5% 5% Income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh 20% 20% Income from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh 30% 20% Income above Rs 20 lakh 30% 25%

Applicable surcharge and educational cess will be levied on the above.

The highest tax rate in neighbouring countries are as follows:

Hong Kong – 17 percent

Singapore – 22 percent

Malaysia – 30 percent

Hence, it is recommended that India should ensure that tax rates fall in that range. Ghose said.

ALSO READ | What should change in capital gains tax rules in Budget 2023? AMFI lists key expectations