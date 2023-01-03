Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year Budget 2023 on February 1, 2023. Citizens are awaiting the Budget announcements related to income tax slabs as personal income tax slabs and rates have remained unchanged since 2017-18. The only change that was introduced in February 2020 was the ‘Simplified Tax Regime’ that provided an alternative of reduced tax rates at the cost of foregoing some deductions and exemptions.

With the new tax structure, individuals now have the choice of paying tax under the new slab with lower rates but foregoing deductions or continue paying tax under the existing tax laws and claiming the applicable exemptions.

The slab system

According to the current rules, a slab system functions across the country, where different tax rates have been prescribed for different slabs.

There are three categories of individual taxpayers: Individuals (below the age of 60 years) which include residents as well as non-residents, resident senior citizens (60 years and above but below 80 years of age) and resident super senior citizens (above 80 years of age).

New tax regime

Currently, 7 income slabs are available under the new tax regime. According to it, annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax. Those individuals earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh have to pay 5 percent tax. Income between Rs 5 and 7.5 lakh is taxed at 10 percent, while those between Rs 7.5 and 10 lakh at 15 percent.

Those earning between Rs 10 and 12.5 lakh have to pay tax at the rate of 20 percent, while those between Rs 12.5 and Rs 15 lakh have to pay at the rate of 25 percent. Income above Rs 15 lakh is taxed at 30 percent.

Here are some of the exemptions and deductions not claimable under the new tax regime:

Standard deduction under Section 80TTA/80TTB

Leave Travel Allowance (LTA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Children education allowance

Other special allowances

Interest on housing loan on the self-occupied property

Chapter VI-A deduction (Section 80C, 80D, 80E and so on, except Section 80CCD(2) and Section 80JJAA)

Exemption or deduction for any other perquisites or allowances

Deduction from family pension income

Old tax regime

According to the old tax regime, if the total income of an individual is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh, the tax rate is nil. If the income falls in Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh bracket, 5 percent income tax is payable. However, those earning up to Rs 5 lakh can claim a rebate of Rs 12,500 under Section 87A of the Income Tax (I-T) Act.

For individuals earning Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, tax is deducted at the rate of 20 percent. If the total income of an individual is more than Rs 10 lakh, 30 percent tax is payable.

Here’s a comparison between both the regimes:

New tax slab rates Old tax slab rates Income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh 5% Income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh 5% Income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh 10% Income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh 20% Income from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh 15% Income above Rs 10 lakh 30% Income from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh 20% Income from Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh 25% Income above Rs 15 lakh 30%

