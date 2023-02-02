Tax exemption being withdrawn 'on investment,' not insurance: Revenue secretary

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said there is no agenda with regard to changing the GST rates or the rate slabs. He was speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan on February 2 a day after the Union Budget proposed changes in the personal income tax structure.

Malhotra also spoke at length on changes in taxes on insurance and investments. He explained that tax is not applied on insurance but on investments. Insurance is completely exempt, and any proceeds on death are not affected. The tax is only applied on investments beyond a certain threshold, where it no longer remains insurance but becomes an investment. He added that the withdrawal of relief is only for high-value investments in insurance.

He said, “It's not about insurance, the tax is certainly not on insurance, the tax exemption is being withdrawn on investments, primarily investments. Insurance, of course, is totally exempt, any proceeds on death of the dependent is totally (exempt). So pure term insurance is totally exempt and continues to be so. It's only for the investments beyond a particular point, where it no longer actually remains insurance, but it becomes more of an investment that we have removed the exemption.”

He said, “This reliefs have been withdrawn …for very, very high values, because we do understand that there is a savings component which is attached....”

GST status quo

On GST, Malhotra said, “I think most of the work has already been done on the GST side, there is a committee, there is a GoM which looks into it. From time to time, they make suggestions which come to the council and the council takes a decision on them. Most of the recommendations on the GoM have been taken forward. But apart from smaller changes, as of now, we don't have any major agenda so as far as GST rates are concerned, nothing major on it.”

The revenue secretary also spoke about the changes in the rates of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). He said the changes are applicable only to tour packages. He explained that people do not buy tour packages from savings but from disposable savings.