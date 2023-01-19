Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds

AMFI said that the holding period for long-term capital gains (LTCG) for direct investment in listed debt securities/and Zero Coupon Bonds (listed or unlisted) and for investment through debt mutual funds should be harmonised and made uniform.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has laid out several proposals for Budget 2023. One is parity in tax treatment for direct investment in listed debt securities and indirect investment in the same instruments through debt-oriented mutual fund schemes. AMFI said that the holding period for long-term capital gains (LTCG) for direct investment in listed debt securities/and Zero Coupon Bonds (listed or unlisted) and for investment through debt mutual funds should be harmonised and made uniform.

Background

Currently, the minimum holding period for units of debt-oriented mutual funds (listed or unlisted) to qualify as a long-term capital asset is 36 months. However, for direct investments in listed securities such as bonds/debentures, government securities, derivatives, etc., listed on a recognised stock exchange in India and Zero Coupon Bonds (listed or unlisted), the holding period to qualify as Long Term Capital Asset is only 12 months.

In other words, the holding period for direct investment in a listed debenture

to be treated as a long-term investment for capital gain tax purposes is 12 months; whereas, if the same investment is made through a debt-oriented mutual fund scheme, the holding period is increased to 36 months to be regarded as a long-term investment for capital gain tax purposes.

There is also revenue leakage on account of the tax arbitrage, especially in respect of investment in Zero Coupon Bonds, as many HNIs are understood to have shifted their debt investments to listed zero coupon bonds and thus managed to reduce their tax liability from peak rate of 43 percent to 10 percent under LTCG. Thus, there is a need for harmonizing the tax treatment on investments in debt-oriented MFs and direct investments in debt securities, AMFI said.

"It is logical and fair to bring parity in the holding period for capital gains tax

purposes for direct investment in listed debt instruments and investment in

such listed debt instruments through debt-oriented mutual fund schemes," the mutual fund industry body said.

Proposal

According to AMFI, the parity in tax treatment could be done by bringing the two at par in by either

(i) treating investments in nonequity-oriented mutual fund schemes which invest 65 percent or more in listed debt securities as long-term, if they are held for more than 12 months;

OR

(ii) increasing the minimum holding period for direct investment in listed debt securities/and ZeroCoupon Bonds (listed or unlisted) to 36 months to qualify

as Long-Term Capital Assets.

Justification

It is logical and fair to bring parity in tax treatment for direct investment in listed debt securities and indirect investment in the same instruments through debt-oriented mutual fund schemes, AMFI said.

"This parity between direct investments in a listed security (by corporates and HNIs) and indirect investments made through mutual funds by retail investors would also prevent tax revenue leakage," it said.