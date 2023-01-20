Budget 2023 | Alchemy Capital's Hiren Ved stresses on the need for stable tax regime

As the countdown to Budget 2023 begins, expectations from all sectors have started to come to the light. While sharing thoughts on the current state of the Indian economy and the impact of tax policies on international investment, Hiren Ved, CEO, Director and CIO at Alchemy Capital, stressed on the need for a stable tax regime in order to attract and retain international investment.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ved emphasized the importance of tax regime stability in sending a positive signal to the international investor community. He noted that while a change in interest rates may be problematic, a change in tenure may be received better by the market.
Ved also pointed out that the market is a mechanism that discounts both good and bad news, and any tax rate change will ultimately be digested by the market.
Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC also spoke with CNBC-TV18 about the potential benefits of SME listing taxation. Shah believes that this approach will lead to further savings for businesses and investors alike.
In addition to the financial benefits, Shah also suggests that SME listing taxation could be used to plug loopholes in various financial instruments. By closing these loopholes, the government could effectively reduce ethical tax loophole reduction and create a more equitable system for all.
Despite the potential benefits, Shah acknowledges that implementing SME listing taxation will not be without its challenges. However, he believes that the long-term benefits make it worth striving for.
Shah suggests that the government should take a proactive approach in working with SMEs to understand their needs and concerns and to find ways to implement SME listing taxation in a way that is fair and beneficial for all parties involved.
