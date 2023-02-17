Budget 2023 | Key things for retail investors to look out for

Overall, the Budget 2023 represents a needle balancing act between supporting the economy's growth and addressing immediate political priorities.

With the universe hailing the budget for a reduction in the tax outgo for individual taxpayers at the middle section. We need to understand why it came and how was it an expected move. One needs to understand that this budget came at a time when the economy was slowing and there was a need for increased consumption which could only happen with increased savings for the individuals, thus a tax cut.

Apart from this, the new tax regime was a smart move to promote tax compliance and boost positive sentiment, thus laying down the foundation for a sustained economic growth in future.

Overall, the Budget 2023 represents a needle balancing act between supporting the economy's growth and addressing immediate political priorities. An in-depth analysis of the Budget will reveal a focus on supporting vulnerable sectors and promoting digital transformation. However, the debate remains among critics whether these measures are good for long term or just aimed at securing votes in the upcoming elections.

As the Budget had eventful impact on the economy, rates, markets and of course even your pockets! Let’s check out in a snap what has Budget 2023 pulled out of the hat for you as an investor!

1) New Life Insurance policies aggregating with premium more than Rs 5 lakh will no longer be exempt and will be taxable from April 1, 2023. It will make traditional insurance plans unfavourable for investments.

2) No deductions under new tax regime, i.e., no deductions under any Section. You control your own money – No push by Government to save/invest anywhere.

3) Market Linked Debentures (MLDs) will now be fully taxed as short-term capital gains. The taxation of these structured instruments was 10 percent until now being treated as long term gains. Basically, which means the investment will be now taxed at the investor's slab rate rather than fixed 10 percent, impacting HNI investors.

4) REIT’s - Amendment to the initial double non-taxation event that existed, where now the income distributed to unit holders will be of the same nature as income held by the REIT’s. This generally comprises major portion of the REIT’s income. Hence, could be negative for REIT investors, leading a small dip in the REIT prices.

5) HNIs investors with Capital Gains more than Rs 10 crore will not get benefit of Sec 54F. This means in an event of sale of an asset with gains more than Rs 10 crore the max benefit you can avail is up till Rs 10 crore by investing in another property.

6) Axe on LRS: The TDS on Liberalised Remittance is now increased to 20 percent flat from 5 percent (above Rs 7 lakh), hinting good-bye to global investing!

After comprehensive analysis, we strongly believe the budget has delivered the needful to maintain and ingeminate our resolute positivity on India. It has managed to enhance positive sentiments for all sections of society, thus laying a well-structured roadmap for increasing domestic demand. Keeping the Asian nation as the silver lining in a weak global ecosystem.

The author, Sahen Karamchandani, is Founder at WealthinIndia.com