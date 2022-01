Budget 2022 Podcast: In the first episdoe of this special series, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar gets in conversation with Bankbazaar.com CEO Adhil Shetty to understand what salaried taxpayers are expecting from Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for the 2022-23 fiscal. From relief on home loans, increase in savings bank interest income limit, to reforms for the insurance sector and more, tune in to hear his suggestions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is just weeks away from making the Budget 2022 speech as taxpayers eagerly wait for reforms to boost their spending power.

In this edition of the brand new Budget Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar speaks with Adhil Shetty, the CEO of Bankbazaar.com to find out what consumers expect from the Budget for the 2022-23 financial year.

While demand for an increase in standard deduction limit for salaried personnel tops the list, another significant relief that people want is help in buying homes, i.e. an increase in tax deduction for home loans, Shetty said. He also shared suggestions for the government to ensure affordable housing for more people.

Bankbazaar.com CEO also highlighted the growing interest in digital modes of payments like ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ and said the government can consider giving a few benefits to merchants for collecting payments online and/or to consumers for taking the digital route in order to give a nudge to the fintech industry.

Shetty also spoke about what people expect Sitharaman to revise in terms of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, norms for capital gains on mutual funds and more expectations in the insurance segment

