Budget 2022: Not content with FM's 'thanks', Twitteratis storm over no tax relief

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plenty of provisions for the growth of the economy in her Budget 2022-23 presentation, but no tax relief for middle-class salaried individuals.

The Finance Minister thanked taxpayers in her Budget Speech, but the lack of tax relief after nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic left many disappointed.

Soon after her Budget speech on Tuesday, social media platforms were flooded with memes.

One user took to Twitter to share a meme from the movie ‘3 Idiots’.

The movie proved to be a popular source for memes spawning on the budget.

Another user poked fun at waiting for income tax announcements during the rest of the budget presentation.

Plenty of reactions were had on Sitharaman's appreciation to the taxpayers while offering no tax relief at the same time.

The lack of tax relief towards salaried individuals has been a point of criticism against the Union Budget, with several opposition leaders calling attention to the fact that middle-class citizens could have done well with some relief in direct taxes.

Other experts have also expressed disappointment over no relief in the form of increasing the deduction limit under Section 80CC and others, and pointed out that the budget lacks any populist measures.