Budget 2022: Income Tax Calculator

The 2022 Union Budget, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, is the yearly financial statement of the government's revenue and expenditure for FY 21/22.

When Sitharaman will present this year’s budget at 11 am, expectations will be high for every tax-paying citizens where they are expecting some breaks in taxes they pay.

CNBCTV18.com provides you with a handy tool using which you can calculate the income tax amount you will have to pay as per the present tax norms. This takes into account income and deductions that are available in the Income Tax Act to give an accurate picture of your income tax obligations for the current year.

Budget 2020 offered individuals the choice of paying tax under the new structure with lower rates by foregoing deductions or continue paying tax under the existing tax regime by claiming applicable exemptions.

Check out the simple tax calculator below.