Personal Finance Budget 2021: Not filing ITR can now make you face higher TDS on interest; here's how Updated : February 02, 2021 03:33 PM IST The higher rate of TDS will be faced as per new section 206AB and a higher rate of TCS will be faced as per new section 206CCA in the following year. This provision will, however, not be applicable for the transactions where the full amount of tax is required to be deducted.