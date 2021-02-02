Budget 2021: Not filing ITR can now make you face higher TDS on interest; here's how

Union Budget 2021-22 has proposed to levy higher Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on non-filers of income tax return (ITR). ITR filing, as we know, is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation.

So, in order to discourage the practice of not filing returns by the persons in whose case a substantial amount of tax has been deducted/collected, the government has announced this proposal.

According to it, if any person in whose case TDS/TCS of Rs 50,000 or more has been made for the past two years and who has not filed a return of income, the rate of TDS/TCS will be double of the specified rate or 5 percent, whichever is higher.

The higher rate of TDS will be faced as per new section 206AB and a higher rate of TCS will be faced as per new section 206CCA in the following year.

This provision will, however, not be applicable for the transactions where the full amount of tax is required to be deducted e.g. salary income, payment to a non-resident, lottery, etc.

In the words of Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax, "The onus of ensuring a higher rate of tax is deducted/collected have been placed on the deductor/collectee, who will now have to request documentation validating proof of submission of ITR in the previous 2 years, increasing the burden of compliance for such deductors/collectee."

Where a certain TDS/TCS is applied, Gupta said, such an amount must automatically reflect in the Form 26AS of the person and return filing can be ensured through this.

"This is an additional burden of compliance for deductors/collectee, besides no additional remedy is provided for cases where ITR filing was not applicable in the 2 previous years. Taxpayers who foresee facing this issue should prepare to file ITR for FY 2020-21 in due course," he opined.

However, taxpayers should note that returns for FY 2019-20 can no longer be filed, while this new provision is effective from July 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, in order to ease the compliance burden on senior citizen pensioners who are of 75 years of age or above, budget 2021 also proposed to exempt them from the requirement of filing an income tax return (ITR) if the full amount of tax payable has been deducted by the paying bank. This exemption is proposed to be made available to such senior citizens who have only interest income apart from the pension income.