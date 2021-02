The series-XI of the sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme 2020-21 opened for subscription on Monday, but investing in it may not be right anymore, says Nish Bhatt, founder and CEO, Millwood Kane International.

The current (11th) tranche of SGB is priced at Rs 4,912 per gm with a discount of Rs 50/gm for online investors. On the other hand, prices of MCX gold has corrected post-budget announcement to trade in the range of Rs 48,000-48,200/10gm.

"This makes investment in the current tranche of SGB unviable. It is advisable for investors to wait for the next tranche of SGB in the month of March, as the instrument is priced taking into account a simple average of the last three trading sessions," Bhatt opines.

It must be noted that the government while presenting budget 2021-22, proposed to slash import duties on gold and silver to 7.5 percent from 12.5 percent. However, it also imposed a 2.5 percent cess – a separate tax – on the imports.

After the changes, gold imports would effectively attract a 10.75 percent tax.

"The announcement by the finance minister in the budget to reduce the duty on gold and silver has led to a correction in prices. The long-pending industry demand to cut customs duty on gold and silver to help ease the prices was accepted by the FM," Bhatt said.

He, however, added that he maintains his stand that an investment in SGB is the most seamless and cost-efficient way for investors looking to take exposure in gold. The annual interest coupon and the proceeds being tax-free if held till maturity are some of the added advantages of SGB over and above the value appreciation.

