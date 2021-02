While presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, the union finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the union finance ministry will introduce pre-filled Income-Tax Return (ITR) forms for taxpayers with data on their capital gains from mutual funds, shares, dividend income and interest received from banks.

Last year, the government had already introduced amendments to the Income Tax Act through the Finance Bill, which will allow the govt to seek data on annual financial transactions of a taxpayer from banks, brokers, depositories.

Also, the tax deducted at source (TDS) on dividend income beyond Rs 5,000 will be captured in the 26AS form and will help in pre-filling the returns forms.

The current prefilled form that taxpayers can download using their permanent account number (PAN) has all the personal details, taxes paid and bank account details.

At present, as per section 285BA of the Income Tax Act, 1961 banks, financial institutions, stock exchanges and certain other persons are required to file annual information reports (AIRs) of certain financial transactions such as cash deposits, term deposits, purchase of bonds, debentures, shares and mutual funds, etc of 10 lakh or more.

Also, purchase or sale of immovable property of Rs 30 lakh or more; receipt of cash payment of Rs 2 lakh or more for goods or services of any nature; and payment of credit card bill of 10 lakh or more etc.