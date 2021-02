Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2021 speech on February 1 said that the government will set-up a faceless tax dispute resolution mechanism for small taxpayers. The FM announced that the threshold for tax audit has been increased to Rs 10 crore vs Rs 5 cr (for those transacting 95 percent digitally).

The faceless dispute resolution committee will be for taxable income up to Rs 50 lakh and disputable income of Rs 10 lakh. All communication between the appellant and tribunal will be via electronic mode, she added.

The finance minister said that the government will make the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal faceless.

In Budget 2020, Sitharaman had introduced a tax dispute resolution and faceless appeals panel and had waved off interest and penalty on disputed tax before March 31, 2020.

