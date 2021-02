In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Akhilesh Ranjan of PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC), former member of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), shared his views and outlook on the way the fiscal math is shaping up.

In his first reaction to Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2021, he said, “The budget is absolutely on the right tax. Increasing taxes in any way could have been counterproductive. There is a massive push on infrastructure, on expenditure and the government hopes to make that amount of funds through borrowings.”

“From the tax front it is very good that unnecessary cesses were not increased or the new taxes were not imposed. On the other hand a distinct effort has been made to make life easier for the taxpayer," he mentioned.

