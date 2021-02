In order to provide parity, Budget 2021 said that the non-exempt Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) will be provided the same concessional capital gains tax regime as available to the mutual fund. This will, however, be subject to the amount of premium paid.

Additionally, the government allowed tax exemption for maturity proceed of the ULIP having annual premium up to Rs 2.5 lakh. However, the amount received on death shall continue to remain exempt without any limit on the annual premium.

The cap of Rs 2.5 lakh on the annual premium of ULIP will be applicable only for the policies taken on or after February 1, 2021, the government said.

Currently, as per the Income Tax Act, 1961, the payable contributions towards ULIPs are tax-exempt under Section 10D.

The FM has proposed that the exemption under this clause will not apply with respect to any ULIP issued on or after February 1, 2021, if the amount of premium payable for any of the previous years during the term of the policy exceeds Rs. 2.5 lakh.

According to Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life, this move will reduce the competitive advantage that ULIPs enjoyed as compared to other short-term investment vehicles.

“This will overall impact the sale of ULIP policy under life segment. Investors especially the high net worth clients who invested in the equity market will now re-evaluate their choices and will look for the alternatives," said Naval Goel, CEO & Founder of PolicyX.com.

However, Rakesh Goyal, Director, Probus Insurance - an insurtech broking company - is not very sure about its impact and added that one needs to wait and watch.