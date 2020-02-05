Personal Finance
Will ELSS lose significance under the new income tax regime?
ELSS, a tax-saving mutual fund, is an open-ended equity-linked saving scheme with a statutory lock-in of three years.
ELSS has witnessed a significant inflow of investors in recent years due to its tax-saving nature and capability to yield double digit growth.
While the government has provided an alternate tax structure for the people who do not wish to have exemptions, the old tax structure is generally more beneficial, according to experts.