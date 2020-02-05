Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Will ELSS lose significance under the new income tax regime?

Updated : February 05, 2020 05:30 PM IST

ELSS, a tax-saving mutual fund, is an open-ended equity-linked saving scheme with a statutory lock-in of three years.
ELSS has witnessed a significant inflow of investors in recent years due to its tax-saving nature and capability to yield double digit growth.
While the government has provided an alternate tax structure for the people who do not wish to have exemptions, the old tax structure is generally more beneficial, according to experts.
Will ELSS lose significance under the new income tax regime?

More Budget Stories Coverage

Budget 2020: Amfi seeks clarification from tax authorities on removal of DDT, TDS introduction

Budget 2020: Amfi seeks clarification from tax authorities on removal of DDT, TDS introduction

Budget 2020: Steps to check unfair competition from imported goods to strengthen Make in India drive

Budget 2020: Steps to check unfair competition from imported goods to strengthen Make in India drive

New tax proposal on employer's contribution to PF, NPS: Here's what it means for you

New tax proposal on employer's contribution to PF, NPS: Here's what it means for you

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement