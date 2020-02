Presenting the Budget 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a new tax regime. The new tax regime has slashed income tax rates and introduced new income tax slabs with no tax exemptions, she said while unveiling the Budget 2020. Tax payers will, however, have the option to choose between the existing income tax regime and a new regime, she added.

Here's what experts, government officials are saying about new tax structure:

According to the government official, new income tax rates will not allow exemptions under Section 80C mode. Standard deduction will also not be available on opting new tax rates.

Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers can avail tax deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh a year by investing in select schemes.

"The old regime with exemptions is beneficial for individuals earning up to Rs 15 lakh, but those earning above Rs 15 lakh, the new tax regime without exemptions is more beneficial," said Dhruva advisors.

Archit Gupta, Founder, and CEO, ClearTax said - "With the optional new regime, taxpayers will have to evaluate what works better. Those committed to long term saving and investing via 80C may be discouraged and this may likely demotivate taxpayers from tax-saving linked investing."

Ashok Shah, Senior Partner, NA Shah Associates LLP, however, said that the new tax structure will ensure more money in the hands of the tax payer and thereby give impetus to consumption.

“New simplified regime has been introduced for Individuals who after foregoing certain deductions and exemptions can save up to Rs 78,000," he said.

The new tax slab proposal

Under the proposed I-T slab, those earning between Rs 5 and 7.5 lakh will be taxed at 10 per cent, while those between Rs 7.5 and 10 lakh at 15 per cent.

Those earning between Rs 10 and 12.5 lakh will pay tax at the rate of 20 per cent, while those between Rs 12.5 and Rs 15 lakh will pay at the rate of 25 per cent. Income above Rs 15 lakh will be taxed at 30 per cent.