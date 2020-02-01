Budget 2020: Tax-free employers’ contribution to NPS, superannuation, provident funds capped at Rs 7,50,000 a year

In Union Budget 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has capped the upper limit of tax-free employers’ contribution to three recognised superannuation schemes for employees.

Nirmla Sitharaman has proposed a combined upper limit of Rs 7,50,000 in employers’ contribution in a year to national pension scheme (NPS), superannuation funds and recognised provident fund and any excess contribution will be taxable.

“Any annual accretion by way of interest, dividend or any other amount of similar nature during the previous year to the balance at the credit of fund or scheme may be treated as prerequisite to the extent it relates to the employer’s contribution which is included in total income, the Finance Bill stated.

Under the existing provisions of the Act, the contribution by an employer to the account of an employee in a recognised provident fund exceeding 12 percent of salary is taxable. Further, any contribution to an approved superannuation fund by an employer exceeding Rs 1, 50,000 is treated as prerequisite in the hands of the employee.

Similarly, an assessee is also allowed a deduction of 15 percent of the salary contributed by the central government and 10 percent of the salary contributed by any other employer under NPS.

There is no combined upper limit for the purpose of deduction on the amount of contribution made by the employer, the Bill stated.

“This is giving undue benefits to employees earning high salary income. While an employee with low salary income is not able to let their employer contribute a large part of their salary to all these three funds, employees with high salary income are able to design their salary in a manner where large part of their salary is paid by the employer in these three funds.”

Thus, this portion of the salary does not suffer taxation at any point of time since exempt-exempt-exempt (EEE) regime is followed for these funds, it said. “Thus, not having a combined upper cap is iniquitous and hence not desirable.”