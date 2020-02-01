Personal Finance
Budget 2020: Tax at source for foreign tour packages, LRS transfers
Updated : February 01, 2020 10:07 PM IST
The government has widened the scope of 206C to include foreign tour package in excess of Rs 7 lakh in a financial year.
Those who will purchase a foreign travel package of over this threshold, the authorised dealer will have to collect TCS at 5 percent under the RBI’s liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) from them.
Those who send money to their children abroad, buy property abroad or buy anything else from a foreign country will also have to pay TCS at the same rate.