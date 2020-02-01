Budget 2020: Tax at source for foreign tour packages, LRS transfers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2020-21 on Saturday, proposed tax at source (TCS) on foreign remittance and selling overseas tour package over a threshold.

The government has widened the scope of 206C to include foreign tour package in excess of Rs 7 lakh in a financial year.

Those who will purchase a foreign travel package of over this threshold, the authorised dealer will have to collect TCS at 5 percent under the RBI’s liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) from them.

The rate of tax will be at 10 percent in the case the sender does not have of PAN or Aadhar.

Those who send money to their children abroad, buy property abroad or buy anything else from a foreign country will also have to pay TCS at the same rate.

“Overseas tour package is proposed to be defined to mean any tour package which offers visit to a country or countries or territory or territories outside India and includes expenses for travel or hotel stay or boarding or lodging or any other expense of similar nature or in relation thereto.”

However, the TCS provision will not be applicable in certain cases. If the buyer is liable to deduct tax under any other provision or government, and High Commission, among others.