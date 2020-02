Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2020 proposed to increase excise duty on cigarettes across various lengths, which means that smokers have to shell out more for a pack.

A rough calculation suggests a 10 percent increase in excise duty. If companies don’t pass on can impact ebit by 15-16 percent.

“As a revenue measure, I propose to raise excise duty, by way of National Calamity Contingent Duty on cigarettes and other tobacco products. However, no change is being made in the duty rates of bidis,” she said.