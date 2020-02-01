Budget 2020 signals beginning of end of personal income tax exemptions

The Budget on Saturday has begun attempts to simplify personal income tax rules in India by reducing tax rates individual taxpayers who forego certain deductions and exemptions.

Around 70 out of the more than 100 existing exemptions and deductions have been proposed to be removed. The remaining exemptions and deductions will be reviewed and rationalised in the coming years as the taxman looks to further simplify and lower the rate, according to a government statement.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who delivered the longest budget speech yet, said the new tax regime will be optional for taxpayers. In other words, an individual who is currently availing more deductions and exemptions under the Income Tax Act can choose to avail them and continue to pay tax in the old regime.

The Finance Bill has explained this provision in the budget. The option shall be exercised for every previous year where the individual, or HUF, has no business income. In other cases, the option once exercised for a previous year shall be valid for that previous year and all subsequent years.

The option shall become invalid for a previous year or previous years as the case may be if the individual or HUF fails to satisfy the conditions and other provisions.

Under the new tax regime, big tax benefits will accrue to a taxpayer depending upon exemptions and deductions claimed, according to the government. To cite an example, , a person earning Rs 15 lakh in a year and not availing any deductions etc will pay only Rs 1,95,000 compared with Rs, 2,73,000 in the old regime. Ergo, the tax burden shall be reduced by 78,000 in the new regime.

The government said such a taxpayer would still be a gainer in the new regime even if he was taking deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh under various sections of Chapter VI –A of the Income Tax Act under the old regime.

The government estimates it will lose Rs 40,000 crore a year due to the revised tax slabs.