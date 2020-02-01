Economy Budget 2020 signals beginning of end of personal income tax exemptions Updated : February 01, 2020 05:31 PM IST The Budget on Saturday has begun attempts to simplify personal income tax rules in India by reducing tax rates individual taxpayers who forego certain deductions and exemptions. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who delivered the longest budget speech yet, said the new tax regime will be optional for taxpayers. The government estimates it will lose Rs 40,000 crore a year due to the revised tax slabs.