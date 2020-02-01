Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi

TOP NEWS »

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Economy

Budget 2020 signals beginning of end of personal income tax exemptions

Updated : February 01, 2020 05:31 PM IST

The Budget on Saturday has begun attempts to simplify personal income tax rules in India by reducing tax rates individual taxpayers who forego certain deductions and exemptions.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who delivered the longest budget speech yet, said the new tax regime will be optional for taxpayers.
The government estimates it will lose Rs 40,000 crore a year due to the revised tax slabs.
Budget 2020 signals beginning of end of personal income tax exemptions

More Budget Stories Coverage

Budget 2020: We calculated for you tax liability comparisons between new and old slabs

Budget 2020: We calculated for you tax liability comparisons between new and old slabs

Budget 2020: Market meltdown wipes off Rs 3.5 lakh crore investor wealth today

Budget 2020: Market meltdown wipes off Rs 3.5 lakh crore investor wealth today

Budget 2020: Why bond markets are going to love it

Budget 2020: Why bond markets are going to love it

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement